Cowboys-Colts Preview Capsule

DALLAS (8-5) at INDIANAPOLIS (7-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Colts by 1 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Dallas 8-5, Indianapolis 6-6-1

SERIES RECORD – Cowboys lead 10-6

LAST MEETING – Cowboys beat Colts 42-7, Dec. 21, 2014

LAST WEEK — Cowboys beat Eagles 29-23, OT; Colts beat Texans 24-21

AP PRO32 RANKING – Cowboys No. 9, Colts No. 11

COWBOYS OFFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (6), PASS (25).

COWBOYS DEFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (3), PASS (9).

COLTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (8) RUSH (24), PASS (6).

COLTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (8), PASS (15).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Win would give Cowboys NFC East title. … Dallas has won five straight overall and three straight in series. Last loss to Colts came in 2002. … Since 1970 AFL-NFL merger, Cowboys have won NFC-leading 102 games vs. AFC. … Dallas leads league in completion percentage (73.7) and is second in yards after catch (1,006) and third-down conversion percentage (49.4) following acquisition of WR Amari Cooper. … Cooper had career best 217 yards with 10 receptions and three TDs last week and needs 78 yards for third 1,000-yard season. Cooper also has seven TD catches and needs one to set single-season career high. … RB Ezekiel Elliott leads NFL in yards rushing (1,262), 100-yard games (7) and yards from scrimmage (1,764). … Elliott needs 12 receptions to break Herschel Walker’s single-season franchise record for catches by running back (76). … Dak Prescott needs three TD passes to join Tony Romo as only players in franchise history with 20 or more TD passes in three consecutive seasons. … Prescott also needs one three-TD game to tie Troy Aikman (10) for No. 5 on Cowboys’ all-time list. … Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus spent previous seven seasons as Cowboys assistant. … Indy has won six of last seven after starting 1-5. … Indy will participate in My Cause, My Cleats campaign with three players — LBs Anthony Walker and Darius Leonard and injured S Mathias Farley — promoting Edwin Jackson 53 Foundation. Jackson was killed in traffic accident in February. … Kansas City (13) and New Orleans (9) are only teams with more 24-point games this season than Colts (8). … Andrew Luck has been sacked 16 times in 2018, second fewest in league. … Luck’s tight ends have combined for 98 receptions and 19 TD catches. TE Eric Ebron needs three TD catches to tie Marvin Harrison’s franchise record for single season (15). Ebron needs four receptions, 58 yards receiving and 67 yards from scrimmage to set career highs. … WR T.Y. Hilton needs six receptions to reach 500. … Denico Autry has league-high five sacks in two December games and is tied for league lead with two forced fumbles during same span. … K Adam Vinatieri needs 11 points to extend NFL record to 21 100-point seasons. … Fantasy tip: Cooper’s addition has helped open running lanes for Elliott, who has taken advantage of those new opportunities. Expect more of same against Colts’ young defense.