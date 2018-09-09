Cornelius, Oklahoma State roll over South Alabama 55-13

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Taylor Cornelius completed 25 of 40 passes for 428 yards and one touchdown to help lead Oklahoma State to a 55-13 victory over South Alabama Saturday night.

Tylan Wallace (10 receptions for 166 yards and one touchdowns) and Tyron Johnson (five catches, 137 yards) each recorded breakout, career-high totals for the Cowboys (2-0).

While South Alabama (0-2) committed to stopping the Oklahoma State ground game, holding the Cowboys to just 164 yards rushing, OSU still scored four rushing touchdowns, including two by Justice Hill.

Overall, Oklahoma State outgained South Alabama 617-214 in total offense.

Evan Orth, making his first career start, completed 14 of 25 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown for the Jaguars. Receiver Kawaan Baker led South Alabama in rushing with 40 yards and one touchdown on seven carries, while also registering three receptions for 29 yards, including a 12-yard score with 2:57 left in the second quarter that pulled the Jaguars to within 24-13.

THE TAKEAWAY

South Alabama: The Jaguars focusing much of their defensive effort into trying to limit the damage that Oklahoma State could do in their running game, holding the Cowboys to just 38 yards rushing on 22 carries in the first half, even though they trailed 31-13 at halftime. Last week, Oklahoma State piled up 431 yards rushing, ranking third in the nation, with both Hill and J.D. King recording 100-yard days. This time, Hill gained just 32 yards on nine carries, while King also had 32 yards on nine rushes.

Oklahoma State: In his second career start, Cornelius showed many of the same qualities he did in his debut last week in a 58-17 win over Missouri State, when he was 25 of 35 for 300 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Once again, he put forth an admirable performance, displaying skill and poise, with a few mistakes sprinkled in. He did throw two interceptions, although one needed a video review to determine that South Alabama’s Tobias Moss held onto the ball, with the other one coming in the end zone.

UP NEXT

South Alabama: The Jaguars return home to take on Texas State next Saturday.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys face their biggest challenge of the season, as they host No. 20 Boise State next Saturday.