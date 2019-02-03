Comeau and Janmark score late, lead Stars over Predators 3-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Blake Comeau and Mattias Janmark scored late in the third period to lift the Dallas Stars over the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night.

Tyler Seguin also scored for Dallas, which has won four straight. Radek Faksa and Esa Lindell each had two assists.

Calle Jarnkrok scored for Nashville, which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

With time winding down, Comeau beat Pekka Rinne low to the stick side at 15:47. Nashville challenged the goal for goaltender interference, but after a brief review, it was allowed to stand.

Janmark collected the rebound of Faksa’s shot and put it behind Rinne 43 seconds later.

Jarnkrok scored the game’s first goal at 9:35 of the opening period. Inside the Dallas blue line, Ryan Hartman sent a pass to Jarnkrok in the high slot. He moved to the right circle and fired off of a wrist shot that hit off of the left post and in behind Anton Khudobin.

Khudobin finished with 37 saves.

Seguin tied it 1:36 later. Lindell fired the puck into the Nashville zone on the left boards. It reached former Predator Alexander Radulov on the right boards, where he turned and passed to Seguin above the right circle. He beat Rinne low to the glove side.

Rinne made 23 saves.

After scoring twice in Friday’s home victory over Minnesota, Seguin has four goals in his last four games.

Seguin’s goal was one of just four shots the Stars got on goal in the first.

The Predators were 0 for 4 on the power play. They have failed to score a man-advantage goal in their last nine games, going 0 for 31.

Notes: Prior to the game, the Predators honored former forward Jordin Tootoo, who retired from hockey earlier in the season. … Jarnkrok has four points in his last five games against Dallas. … The Stars are 7-13-2 when their opponent scores first this season. … Dallas has won both matchups between the two teams in Nashville this season and the teams play again in Music City Thursday.

UP NEXT:

Stars: Host Arizona Coyotes Monday.

Predators: Host Arizona Coyotes Tuesday.