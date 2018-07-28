Chirinos hits 2-run homer as Rangers beat Astros 11-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Robinson Chirinos hit a two-run homer and Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Jurickson Profar added solo shots as the Texas Rangers romped to a lopsided 11-2 win over the Houston Astros on Friday night.

The victory snapped a franchise-long eight-game losing streak to the Astros and ended a four-game skid overall.

The Rangers led by a run in the fifth inning with two out and one on when Chirinos sent a fastball from Dallas Keuchel (8-9) onto the train tracks atop left field to make it 3-0. It was the first homer Keuchel had allowed since giving up three to the Mariners on June 5.

Shin-Soo Cho hit an RBI triple in the sixth and the Rangers made it 5-0 when he scored on a sacrifice fly by Profar.

Evan Gattis hit his 20th homer in the seventh inning for Houston’s first run on a night the team played without reigning American League MVP Jose Altuve, who sat out after leaving Wednesday’s game with a sore right knee. The Astros managed just six hits and were 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position.

Kiner-Falefa’s shot to the seats in left field came in the eighth inning to make it 6-1.

Texas starter Yovani Gallardo (5-1) allowed two hits while walking four in 5 1-3 scoreless innings for his second straight win.

Keuchel gave up six hits and three runs in five innings to end a season-long five-game winning streak. The left-hander had bounced back from a tough start to the season and had pitched well lately, allowing just four runs combined in his previous four starts.

Profar’s homer came on the first pitch of a ninth inning where the Rangers tacked on five more runs to extend the lead to 11-1.

Chirinos doubled to start the second inning before a one-out single by Isiah Kiner-Falefa sent him to third. The Rangers took a 1-0 lead when Chirinos slid in just before Max Stassi could apply the tag on a sacrifice bunt by Carlos Tocci.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: OF Ryan Rua was scratched about 25 minutes before the game because of back spasms.

Astros: Manager A.J. Hinch said Altuve is day-to-day and wasn’t sure if he’d return to the lineup on Saturday. “He’s still pretty sore and we’re going to hold him out as a precautionary measure,” Hinch said. “I don’t know what that means for this series or anything more than today.” … SS Carlos Correa, who hasn’t played since June 25 because of back soreness, said he’s feeling better and the team hopes he’s getting close beginning a rehabilitation assignment.

UP NEXT

Texas right-hander Ariel Jurado (0-1, 7.71 ERA) will start on Saturday in place of Cole Hamels, who was traded to the Chicago Cubs on Friday. Justin Verlander (10-5, 2.19) will start for Houston after striking out 11 in six scoreless innings in a 7-0 win over the Angels in his last start.