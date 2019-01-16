Chargers, Cowboys coaching staffs to lead Pro Bowl teams

Jan 12, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett reacts in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
The coaching staffs of the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys have been selected to lead the Pro Bowl teams.

Anthony Lynn and his Chargers’ staff will coach the AFC team while Jason Garrett and his Cowboys’ staff coach the NFC team.

The Chargers finished 12-4 in the regular season and lost to the Patriots 41-28 in the divisional round on Sunday. The NFC East champion Cowboys were 10-6 in the regular season and were defeated 30-22 by the Rams on Saturday night.

Each team also will have two “Legends Captains” — one offensive and one defensive. Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly (offense) and linebacker DeMarcus Ware (defense) will lead the AFC. Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith (offense) and Brian Urlacher (defense) will lead the NFC.

The Pro Bowl is Sunday, Jan. 27, in Orlando, Florida.

 

 