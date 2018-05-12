Chargers coach Lynn to get college degree 26 years later

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn has completed his college degree a quarter-century after he left school just short of graduation.

Lynn will receive his bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies on Saturday at UNLV.

The 49-year-old coach spent the past 18 months completing his coursework while also beginning his first head coaching job, leading the Chargers to a 9-7 record last year.

Lynn left Texas Tech in 1992 for the NFL, and he won two Super Bowl rings as a running back before starting his coaching career. He was only six hours shy of his degree, but put it off until friends encouraged him to resume his studies in 2014.

With his college-graduate children’s encouragement, Lynn decided to finish the work over the past 18 months.