Carlisle: Doncic could play in Las Vegas if Real Madrid buyout is completed

Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle gave an update on the status of Luka Doncic before the team opens summer league play in Las Vegas on Friday night.

While Doncic is with the team, he has yet to participate in a live practice with the Mavericks due to some technical contract issues.

“(Doncic) needs to have his buyout completed with Real Madrid, he needs a FIBA ‘letter of clearance,’ he needs a physical and he needs to sign his contract,” Carlisle said when speaking to the media on Thursday.

Carlisle stated that there is the possibility Doncic could participate in the Las Vegas Summer League if these steps are completed.

You can watch Carlisle’s full interview below that was posted to the Dallas Mavericks Twitter page: