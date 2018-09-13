Browns QB Baker Mayfield says he is ‘humbled’ by praise from Saints legend Drew Brees

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Baker Mayfield is humbled by the praise he received from Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who believes Cleveland’s rookie is destined for stardom.

Mayfield said the praise from one of the NFL’s best was appreciated.

“It doesn’t get much higher than that,” Mayfield said. “That’s one of the greatest to play of all time. That’s the guy that I’ve had an unbelievable amount of respect for and looked up to just because of where I’m from first and then size and story as well.”

Mayfield is beginning his pro career as Tyrod Taylor‘s backup, and Browns coach Hue Jackson reiterated Thursday he will not play the No. 1 overall pick until he’s ready.

Jackson said his plan will not be affected by the early success the Jets are having with rookie QB Sam Darnold.