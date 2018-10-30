Broncos trade wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to Texans

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos traded nine-year veteran Demaryius Thomas to the Houston Texans on Tuesday.

Thomas won’t have to wait long to play his old team — the Texans (5-3) visit the Broncos (3-5) this weekend.

The Broncos will also send a 2019 seventh-rounder to Houston and will receive fourth and seventh-round picks in the 2019 draft.

The Texans found themselves thin at wide receiver when they lost Will Fuller for the season to a torn knee ligament and have had trouble keeping rookie Keke Coutee on the field.

In a conference call with Denver media on Tuesday, Texans coach Bill O’Brien said he knew nothing of the trade talks for Thomas, saying, “I’ve been in meetings all day game planning.” Besides, he added, that’s general manager Brian Gaine’s department, not his.