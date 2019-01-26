BREAKING NEWS: Texas Rangers to retire Adrian Beltre’s #29 this summer

On Friday Night at the Texas Rangers Winter Warm-Up event at Texas Live, the organization announced that Adrian Beltre‘s #29 will be retired this summer.

Michael Young made the announcement at the event.

No specific date was given for the retirement ceremony, but we know it is a day that no Rangers fan will want to miss.

You can watch the announcement below:

BIG NEWS: @MikeyY626 breaks the news that Adrian Beltre’s No.29 will be retired this year in the final season of Globe Life Park! pic.twitter.com/WKJj8OioOh — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) January 26, 2019