BREAKING NEWS: Texas Rangers to retire Adrian Beltre’s #29 this summer
On Friday Night at the Texas Rangers Winter Warm-Up event at Texas Live, the organization announced that Adrian Beltre‘s #29 will be retired this summer.
Michael Young made the announcement at the event.
No specific date was given for the retirement ceremony, but we know it is a day that no Rangers fan will want to miss.
You can watch the announcement below:
BIG NEWS: @MikeyY626 breaks the news that Adrian Beltre’s No.29 will be retired this year in the final season of Globe Life Park! pic.twitter.com/WKJj8OioOh
— FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) January 26, 2019
Coming this summer, #Forever29. pic.twitter.com/Y05q1uSpcz
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) January 26, 2019
No Ranger wore it better.
No Ranger will wear it again. #Forever29 pic.twitter.com/h3QjkCro63
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) January 26, 2019
