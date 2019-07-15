Bob Bowlsby: No expansion discussions in the Big 12

The Big 12 commissioner says there is no discussion of expansion at any level in the smallest Power Five conference.

“I don’t expect that to be an active topic on anybody’s agenda in the conference in the foreseeable future,” Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said, responding to a question about alignment at the start of Big 12 football media days.

Bowlsby said Monday that the league likes the 10 teams that it has, along with the full round-robin schedules that allows. There are also increasing record revenues, with the league distributing about $38.8 million to each school during the last academic year.

Bowlsby said the Big 12 also had a tremendous year competitively, with four national championships throughout the league.