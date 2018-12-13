Bishop makes 30 saves, Stars fall to Ducks 6-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ondrej Kase got his first NHL hat trick, Brandon Montour had four points in the third period, including the game-winning goal, and the Anaheim Ducks rallied to defeat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Anaheim trailed 3-2 midway through the third before scoring three goals in a three-minute span for its fifth win in six games.

Kase pounced on a loose puck in front and put it past goalie Ben Bishop to tie it at 10:45. Montour, who also had three assists, gave Anaheim the lead 81 seconds later when he had a wide-open net after Bishop was knocked down by one of his own players.

Kase missed the first 18 games of the season after sustaining a concussion in the final preseason game but has a point in nine of the 15 games he has played. The right wing from the Czech Republic has five goals and four assists in the past five games.

Jakob Silfverberg then scored for the fourth straight game on a breakaway to extend the lead before Hampus Lindholm added an empty-net goal. Ryan Getzlaf had two assists to become the second player in Ducks history to go over 900 points in his career. John Gibson stopped 26 shots.

Miro Heiskanen, Blake Comeau and Alexander Radulov scored for Dallas, which has dropped its last two after winning four straight. Bishop made 30 saves.

Kase opened the scoring less than seven minutes into the game when he took a pass from Pontus Aberg in front and beat Bishop for his third goal in four games.

Heiskanen evened it on the power play when he got the rebound of a shot by Jason Spezza and fired a slap shot past Gibson. Two minutes later, Dallas took the lead when Devin Shore fed Comeau near the far post for a wide-open shot. Rudulov gave the Stars their second power-play goal of the period with a high wrist shot from the right circle.

Kase brought the Ducks to 3-2 late in the second with a wrist shot that went between Bishop’s legs.

NOTES: Anaheim had a season-high 15 shots in the first period. The last time it had 15 or more in the first 20 minutes was 16 against Colorado on April 1 last season. … It is the fifth time this season the Stars have scored three or more goals in the second period. Three of those games have been against the Ducks. … Heiskanen, who leads NHL rookie defensemen with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists), has scored a point in three straight games (two goals, two assists). … Spezza has an assist in three consecutive games.

UP NEXT

Stars: Continue their road trip Thursday at San Jose.

Ducks: Begin their longest road trip of the season (six games) on Saturday in Columbus.