Big 12 Media Days kick-off at AT&T Stadium

The Big 12 has a grand stage as it opens football media days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Commissioner Bob Bowlsby and five coaches will be on the raised podium set up near midfield under the huge video board that hangs over the home field of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. It is also where the Big 12 will play its championship game in December.

After Bowlsby delivers his annual address, the coaches will take their turns. New Kansas coach Les Miles will be first, followed by TCU‘s Gary Patterson, Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy, new Texas Tech coach Matt Wells and Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley. The coaches and select players from their teams will be available in the afternoon.

The other five teams will be featured Tuesday.

This is the first time the league is holding its media days inside the giant stadium. The festivities the last two years were held at The Star in Frisco, the practice facility for the Cowboys.