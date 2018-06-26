Benn talks Stars night at Rangers game, home run hitting competition with Bishop, Johns

Jamie Benn is a true two-sport athlete now after making an appearance on the MLB Network’s “Ballpark Cam” to talk with the NHL Network about the Dallas Stars night at the Texas Rangers game on Monday night.

Benn discusses the Stars hiring of new head coach Jim Montgomery this offseason, spending time with Stars legend Mike Modano and the NHL Draft…and who hit more home runs in a batting practice competition between himself, goalie Ben Bishop and defenseman Stephen Johns.