Becky Hammon teaches, inspires at Spurs all-girls summer basketball camp
San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon stopped by the San Antonio Spurs all-girls summer basketball camps to pass on her knowledge and love of the game to the next generation of female basketball players.
Hammon stressed the importance of having fun while playing the game when meeting with the campers.
“I just want them to have fun and have a good experience and realize that basketball is a game,” Hammon said.
Check out the video below of her experience that was shared on the Spurs Twitter page:
Becky Hammon set aside some time to chat and pass along some knowledge to the campers at our all girls camp #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/bDPyCbUtyO
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 25, 2018
