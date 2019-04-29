Beard signs new contract after Texas Tech’s run to national title game

<p> FILE - In this March 30, 2019, file photo, Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard celebrates after the team's win against Gonzaga during the West Regional final in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, in Anaheim, Calif. Beard was named The Associated Press Coach of the Year, Thursday, April 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) </p>

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech men’s basketball coach Chris Beard has signed a new contract with an average annual salary of $4.575 million through the 2024-25 season after leading the Red Raiders to their first national championship game.

The deal was announced Monday, three weeks after the Big 12 co-champions lost in overtime to Virginia in the national title game.

It is the second year in a row that Beard, the AP national coach of the year, has been rewarded with a new contract. The Red Raiders won a school-record 31 games this season, a year after going to the NCAA Elite Eight for the first time.

Beard has a 76-31 record in three seasons as head coach of the Red Raiders.