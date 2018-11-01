Athletes who went all out for Halloween

Who said you have to be a kid to dress up for Halloween?

A few of our favorite athletes got into the Halloween spirit sporting some interesting costume choices.

The Beasley family assembled the Avengers:

Deandre Hopkins dropped the mic with this amazing Avatar costume:

DeAndre Jordan dressed as the always terrifying Miss Trunchbull from the movie, “Matilda.”:

Heisman hopeful, Kyler Murray, went as an astronaut:

Ezekiel Elliott went as…. whatever this is:

And some of our favorite Mavs got into the spirit as well. We see you, Maxi Kleber!:

Lastly, for a spook to play better this week, Texas Football had a visiting coach come in to provide some motivation…or else: