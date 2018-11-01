Athletes who went all out for Halloween
Who said you have to be a kid to dress up for Halloween?
A few of our favorite athletes got into the Halloween spirit sporting some interesting costume choices.
The Beasley family assembled the Avengers:
A post shared by Cole Beasley (@bease11) on
Deandre Hopkins dropped the mic with this amazing Avatar costume:
Avatar my lifestyle. #happyhalloween
A post shared by @ deandrehopkins on
DeAndre Jordan dressed as the always terrifying Miss Trunchbull from the movie, “Matilda.”:
Happy Halloween from Matilda and Ms. Trunchbull!!! 👻 🎃
A post shared by DeAndre Jordan (@deandre) on
Heisman hopeful, Kyler Murray, went as an astronaut:
Ezekiel Elliott went as…. whatever this is:
And some of our favorite Mavs got into the spirit as well. We see you, Maxi Kleber!:
Lastly, for a spook to play better this week, Texas Football had a visiting coach come in to provide some motivation…or else:
😳 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/6DhHX7c8x0
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 31, 2018
-