Antonio Daniels says it ‘speaks volumes’ that Paul George is staying with OKC | The Herd
Fox Sports NBA Analyst Antonio Daniels joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd, and points out what Paul George opting to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Russell Westbrook next NBA season rather than playing for the Los Angeles Lakers reveals about LeBron James as a teammate.
