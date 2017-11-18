Anthony Davis suffers concussion against Nuggets

DENVER (AP) — New Orleans forward Anthony Davis left the Pelicans’ game against Denver on Friday night in the opening minute of the third quarter with a concussion.

Davis was inadvertently hit in the face by Nuggets center Nikola Jokic’s head as Jokic was backing him down with the ball.

Davis remained on the floor with his hands over his face for a minute before he walked to the locker room with 11:02 left in the quarter.

The team announced that he would not return.

Davis had 17 points and five rebounds before his exit.