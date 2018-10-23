Amari Cooper trade brings mixed reaction to Cowboys Nation

If you’re a Dallas Cowboys fan you have probably felt like they have needed to add a true No. 1 wide receiver threat to their roster. And if you haven’t felt that, you have probably heard it somewhere.

On Monday, the Cowboys’ front office made moves to add more depth to their wide receiving core when they traded a first-round pick to the Raiders for Amari Cooper.

In true Cowboys fashion the news took the NFL community by storm on social. The reactions were certainly mixed. Even though it seemed like the Cowboys were addressing an issue many fans have been complaining about through the first seven games, the cost of a first-round pick sent many fans into a panic.

Not surprisingly, the media spent a significant amount of time debating every single aspect of this trade:

Despite the continued hype (or fallout – whichever you prefer to call it), most Cowboys fans seem hopeful that this trade will solve the team’s offensive struggles:

And some of Cooper’s new teammates are already ready to have him report to The Star:

Regardless of where you land on this trade, Cooper’s college career at Alabama and his three full seasons in the NFL show extreme potential with the young wide receiver.

And if you still feel unsure about it, we are willing to bet you reacted just like this when you heard the news.

So. Accurate.