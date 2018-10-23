Amari Cooper trade brings mixed reaction to Cowboys Nation

If you’re a Dallas Cowboys fan you have probably felt like they have needed to add a true No. 1 wide receiver threat to their roster. And if you haven’t felt that, you have probably heard it somewhere.

On Monday, the Cowboys’ front office made moves to add more depth to their wide receiving core when they traded a first-round pick to the Raiders for Amari Cooper.

In true Cowboys fashion the news took the NFL community by storm on social. The reactions were certainly mixed. Even though it seemed like the Cowboys were addressing an issue many fans have been complaining about through the first seven games, the cost of a first-round pick sent many fans into a panic.

The Giants are a prime example of what it means to have a ton of talent around the wrong QB. With this Amari Cooper trade, I see Dallas in the same boat. — ✭OƆIЯ (@coachr1co) October 23, 2018

Amari cooper is not worth a first round trade ! 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ — Roberto (@roberto_pena_) October 23, 2018

A lot of people trying to justify Amari Cooper for a first and it’s just not happening — Rodney Stokes (@RodneyStokes21) October 23, 2018

Not surprisingly, the media spent a significant amount of time debating every single aspect of this trade:

"It's documentation to figure out in one year if you pay Dak $100 million or go get the next great Cowboys quarterback… You'll have the LT, RB, Amari Cooper, the slot guy Cole Beasley."@ColinCowherd explains the Amari Cooper trade to the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/jzlbiR3yfU — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 23, 2018

.@Chris_Liss & @Jeff_Erickson discuss how the Amari Cooper trade impacts the Cowboys and if there are any Raiders receivers you should now pickup on @RotoWire #FantasyFooball pic.twitter.com/xizPpfXGKz — Fantasy Sports Radio (@SiriusXMFantasy) October 23, 2018

"Amari Cooper is a low maintenance, non-diva wide receiver. He fits into the Cowboys, even though people are [complaining] about the price they paid for him. How else are you gonna get a #1 guy? They don't fall out of trees." — @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/FlPQA08TAu — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 23, 2018

.@CowboysBreak takes a wide look at the Amari Cooper trade and how it could affect the entire offense. Full podcast 🎙 https://t.co/qvGd6jtCH2 pic.twitter.com/mFpViWRsn6 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 23, 2018

Despite the continued hype (or fallout – whichever you prefer to call it), most Cowboys fans seem hopeful that this trade will solve the team’s offensive struggles:

I think Amari Cooper does great in Dallas it’s like when he was at Bama elite offensive line elite RB average QB all he gotta do is get open — 🧟‍♂️ (@swishgawd5) October 23, 2018

@AmariCooper9 one of the best Bro, Dallas got a great one #salute#nation4lyfe — Reality I. Proof (@RealitysProof) October 23, 2018

And some of Cooper’s new teammates are already ready to have him report to The Star:

Welcome to the squad @AmariCooper9 ! We got some moves to make! 🤟🏿🤟🏿 https://t.co/EfHiEmhomx — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) October 22, 2018

Regardless of where you land on this trade, Cooper’s college career at Alabama and his three full seasons in the NFL show extreme potential with the young wide receiver.

And if you still feel unsure about it, we are willing to bet you reacted just like this when you heard the news.

