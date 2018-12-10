Amari Cooper Causes Social Media Eruption After Dallas Cowboys Overtime Win Over The Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys have not lost since November 5, 2018. Yes, the NFC East leading Cowboys have won five straight and it doesn’t take a football genius to figure out why that is. His name rhymes with Acari Mooper.
When it’s all said and done Amari Cooper may be one of the best mid-season trades in not just Dallas Cowboys history, but NFL history. Since joining the squad, Cooper has 40 catches for 642 yards and 6 TDs – he leads the NFL in receiving yards during that six-game stretch.
And yesterday he once again proved he was well worth a first round pick. He didn’t have one, nor two, but three touchdown receptions – one of which won the game against the Eagles in overtime.
Naturally, Twitter exploded:
Remember when the @Eagles said they'd make the @dallascowboys choke?!
hahahahahahahahaha pic.twitter.com/ihkZXpheYp
— FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) December 10, 2018
"This is not some type of hot streak: Amari Cooper is a Pro Bowl player, he should be a perennial Pro Bowler. You give me 3 receivers in the NFL that run better routes than Amari Cooper." — @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/nrZhuzNsEc
— First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 10, 2018
AMARI COOPER FOR THE WIN. pic.twitter.com/oo6CC5I58T
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2018
Amari Cooper has been worth TWO first-round picks.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 10, 2018
I've always believed the trade I made for Tony Dorsett was one of the greatest trades in NFL history. At the risk of being too reactive the trade Jerry Jones made for Amari Cooper could end up being right up there. I loved it for Dallas when it happened, it looks even better now.
— Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) December 10, 2018
Amari Cooper > Philadelphia Eagles pic.twitter.com/JX9ZfXGXwr
— Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) December 10, 2018
Game on the line? Get the ball to a #BuiltByBama guy 💯 @KDx32 @AmariCooper9 @MiamiDolphins @dallascowboys
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 10, 2018
The most popular man in Texas today!#DallasCowboys #Madden19 pic.twitter.com/Ud7HoM2Hov
— #WeAreMadden (@EAMaddenNFL) December 10, 2018
It’s safe to say that after five straight wins the players are pretty stoked. Especially the defense which looks better than it has in years. Hot Boyz for life:
.@dallascowboys victory! LIFE IS AMAZING, IT IS WHAT IT SHOULD BE! #LawN90rder
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/K4L7qTavWk
— DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) December 10, 2018
Hot Boyz 🔥 party at the QB. #BYOB #WorkK 😤 pic.twitter.com/vXihjxW5cq
— Tyrone Crawford 🇨🇦 (@TCrawford98) December 10, 2018
5 in a row!
— Tavon Austin (@Tayaustin01) December 10, 2018
— Maliek Collins Sr. (@SavageSevv) December 10, 2018
“We will neither fail nor falter, weaken nor tire… give us the tools and we will finish the job.”
— Dalton Schultz (@BinghamBaller9) December 10, 2018
Celebrities and Cowboys legends also couldn’t resist showing their excitement on Twitter after that amazing OT win:
HIS NAME: AMARI COOPER
HIS AGE: 24
STATUS: GROWN MAN
— Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) December 9, 2018
Cooooop
— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) December 10, 2018
Wow what a win !!! We have somethings to clean up but we got the win. Go @dallascowboys
— Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) December 10, 2018
Yes!! Go #DallasCowboys 🏈
— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) December 10, 2018
COWBOYS WIN!!
WE THEM BOYS!!
— Dude Perfect (@DudePerfect) December 10, 2018
Coop the 🐐 !!!!!!!!!!!!
— Quincy Acy (@QuincyAcy) December 10, 2018
Noooo my brother I am on @undisputed tomorrow! So now it is time to lay hands on @ShannonSharpe about them @dallascowboys. You see I must hit every city and take no pity on these @dallascowboys HATERS. #TUNEIN #NFCEASTCHAMPS ⭐️⭐️😂😂 https://t.co/AqIBZQZcOg
— Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) December 10, 2018
But in the end, the fans are the hardest to please, and from the social reaction it seems that – for now – the fans are extremely happy with the Dallas Cowboys:
We have to keep faith in this guy! #Loyalty #CowboysNation #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/GzXnIWLgnW
— Dolly D☘🇺🇸 (@DollyDwyer10) December 10, 2018
Waking up to a nice victory Monday like…. #CowboysNation #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/1Vb5Cd41p7
— Ryan Murray (@Yo_Soy_2_Papa) December 10, 2018
Tis’ the season. 🎅🏻
I know that win was ugly, with terrible calls, but damn, nothing more than I love than hearing eagles fan cry. #DALLASCOWBOYS pic.twitter.com/M3zbHTATaD
— Johnny (@SadBoysClub_Jay) December 10, 2018
the @Wikipedia game is strong. @AmariCooper9 @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/v2MlWwHYm2
— Existential Angst-giving (@gringusmcdingus) December 10, 2018
- Amari Cooper
- Dallas Cowboys
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Cowboys
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFL
-