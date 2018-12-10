Amari Cooper Causes Social Media Eruption After Dallas Cowboys Overtime Win Over The Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys have not lost since November 5, 2018. Yes, the NFC East leading Cowboys have won five straight and it doesn’t take a football genius to figure out why that is. His name rhymes with Acari Mooper.

When it’s all said and done Amari Cooper may be one of the best mid-season trades in not just Dallas Cowboys history, but NFL history. Since joining the squad, Cooper has 40 catches for 642 yards and 6 TDs – he leads the NFL in receiving yards during that six-game stretch.

And yesterday he once again proved he was well worth a first round pick. He didn’t have one, nor two, but three touchdown receptions – one of which won the game against the Eagles in overtime.

Naturally, Twitter exploded:

 

It’s safe to say that after five straight wins the players are pretty stoked. Especially the defense which looks better than it has in years. Hot Boyz for life:

 

Celebrities and Cowboys legends also couldn’t resist showing their excitement on Twitter after that amazing OT win:

But in the end, the fans are the hardest to please, and from the social reaction it seems that – for now – the fans are extremely happy with the Dallas Cowboys:

 