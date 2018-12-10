Amari Cooper Causes Social Media Eruption After Dallas Cowboys Overtime Win Over The Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys have not lost since November 5, 2018. Yes, the NFC East leading Cowboys have won five straight and it doesn’t take a football genius to figure out why that is. His name rhymes with Acari Mooper.

When it’s all said and done Amari Cooper may be one of the best mid-season trades in not just Dallas Cowboys history, but NFL history. Since joining the squad, Cooper has 40 catches for 642 yards and 6 TDs – he leads the NFL in receiving yards during that six-game stretch.

And yesterday he once again proved he was well worth a first round pick. He didn’t have one, nor two, but three touchdown receptions – one of which won the game against the Eagles in overtime.

Naturally, Twitter exploded:

"This is not some type of hot streak: Amari Cooper is a Pro Bowl player, he should be a perennial Pro Bowler. You give me 3 receivers in the NFL that run better routes than Amari Cooper." — @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/nrZhuzNsEc — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 10, 2018

AMARI COOPER FOR THE WIN. pic.twitter.com/oo6CC5I58T — NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2018

Amari Cooper has been worth TWO first-round picks. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 10, 2018

I've always believed the trade I made for Tony Dorsett was one of the greatest trades in NFL history. At the risk of being too reactive the trade Jerry Jones made for Amari Cooper could end up being right up there. I loved it for Dallas when it happened, it looks even better now. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) December 10, 2018

Amari Cooper > Philadelphia Eagles pic.twitter.com/JX9ZfXGXwr — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) December 10, 2018

It’s safe to say that after five straight wins the players are pretty stoked. Especially the defense which looks better than it has in years. Hot Boyz for life:

5 in a row! — Tavon Austin (@Tayaustin01) December 10, 2018

“We will neither fail nor falter, weaken nor tire… give us the tools and we will finish the job.” — Dalton Schultz (@BinghamBaller9) December 10, 2018

Celebrities and Cowboys legends also couldn’t resist showing their excitement on Twitter after that amazing OT win:

HIS NAME: AMARI COOPER HIS AGE: 24 STATUS: GROWN MAN — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) December 9, 2018

Cooooop — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) December 10, 2018

Wow what a win !!! We have somethings to clean up but we got the win. Go @dallascowboys — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) December 10, 2018

COWBOYS WIN!! WE THEM BOYS!! — Dude Perfect (@DudePerfect) December 10, 2018

Coop the 🐐 !!!!!!!!!!!! — Quincy Acy (@QuincyAcy) December 10, 2018

Noooo my brother I am on @undisputed tomorrow! So now it is time to lay hands on @ShannonSharpe about them @dallascowboys. You see I must hit every city and take no pity on these @dallascowboys HATERS. #TUNEIN #NFCEASTCHAMPS ⭐️⭐️😂😂 https://t.co/AqIBZQZcOg — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) December 10, 2018

But in the end, the fans are the hardest to please, and from the social reaction it seems that – for now – the fans are extremely happy with the Dallas Cowboys: