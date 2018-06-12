30th Anniversary of the Stars Selecting Mike Modano with the #1 Overall Pick
30 years ago, the Minnesota North Stars made a decision that would change the course of the franchise forever and make an impact on the history of the NHL.
On June 11, 1988, the Stars selected Mike Modano with the #1 overall pick in the NHL Draft.
Modano talks about this moment in this clip below:
Today is the 30th anniversary of @9modano being selected first overall in the 1988 #NHLDraft. pic.twitter.com/ZoabT8HTSU
— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) June 11, 2018
