Team-By-Team Odds To Win The NBA Draft Lottery

The NBA Draft Lottery is tonight before the start of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers.

Who will end up with the all-important #1 pick...and the chance to draft Duke superstar Zion Williamson...we will find out on Tuesday night.

Below are the odds for each team eligible in the NBA Draft to win the #1 overall pick.