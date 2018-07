Sooners Picked to Repeat in Big 12 Preseason Football Poll

For the 3rd consecutive season, the Oklahoma Sooners were picked to win the Big 12 in the Preseason Football Poll.

The Sooners have won the Big 12 three straight season and lead the leauge with 11 conference championships overall.

Oklahoma garnered 46 of the 52 first place votes.

Below are the complete rankings for the 2019 Big 12 Preseason Football Poll.