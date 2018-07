Paths to the final: France's was simple, Croatia's brutal

MOSCOW (AP) -- France and Croatia started their paths to the World Cup final similarly, needing a little help from their foes and officials to get their first wins. Both have benefited from great goalkeeping along the way. And both racked up goals against Argentina to help send the two-time champions home. From there, the teams' routes to soccer's biggest stage diverged greatly.

France, which won its qualifying group to come into the tournament as a top-seeded team , fielded a ferocious defense and, when needed, a scintillating offense in securing all of its World Cup wins in regulation. Croatia eked into the field as one of the last European teams to qualify , then ripped through its group before surviving an unprecedented run of three straight extra-time matches.

Here's a look at how each team made it through the six games leading up to Sunday's final.