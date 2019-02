Odds on Which Team Will Draft Kyler Murray In The NFL Draft

Now that Kyler Murray has made his decision and devoted himself to becoming an NFL quaterback, Las Vegas and gambling sites have started taking odds on where the former Oklahoma Sooners QB and current Heisman Trophy winner will be picked in the NFL Draft.

Below are the current betting odds (as of 2/13/19) for the top teams to select Murray.

(Betting odds via OddsShark.com)