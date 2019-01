NFL Playoff Odds: Brees, Saints Favorites To Win Super Bowl

The last time the New Orleans Saints won the Super Bowl in 2009, they entered the playoffs as the number one seed in the NFC with a 13-3 record, with those regular season losses coming at the hands of the Bucs, Panthers and Cowboys.

The Saints enter the 2018 NFL Playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 13-3 record, with those loses coming from the Bucs, Panthers and Cowboys.

Will history repeat itself? The oddsmakers over at BetOnline think so, giving the Saints the best odds to win the Super Bowl this season.

Here are the odds for each NFL Playoff team before the action kicks off on Saturday.