Great centers don't come along very often, so it's not easy for any team to let one get away. Abdul-Jabbar turned the Milwaukee Bucks into a powerhouse early in his career, winning the franchise's only two conference championships and lone NBA title. But after six seasons, he requested to be traded to New York or Los Angeles, where he was more of a fit culturally. Chamberlain had also felt he was more suited for the West Coast lifestyle and wanted out of Philadelphia in 1968. Like his predecessors, Shaq elected to join the Lakers in the mid-90s after five seasons with the Orlando Magic.

Getty Images