LINCOLN RILEY: Kyler is not the quarterback yet. There is good competition going on and Kyler is going to have to fight like crazy to win this job. It's a different competition. It's very different, both have been Baker's backups in the last two years and they've been in multiple years and they're both ready to be the starting quarterback at Oklahoma. First things first. He's got to win that job and whoever wins it, whether it's Austin Kendall or Kyler Murray, it will be different, no question. They have different skill sets than Baker, there are some things that Baker did better than these guys and things that these guys do better than Baker did. That's always the job. Once we narrow that job down of tailoring that job to those guys and giving them the best chance for success. I think the most important thing or at least most important thing early for us is let's make sure we get the right guy, put them through this competition and test these guys. Let's really put them through it because we've got two guys that are more than capable of getting this team where we need to be.