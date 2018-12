Amari Cooper's impact on Cowboys immeasurable

Nobody is questioning Jerry Jones anymore about trading a first-round pick for Amari Cooper.

The Cowboys are 5-1 since the 24-year-old wide receiver was acquired from Oakland for a 2019 selection that will likely be in the 20s. They're one win from securing the NFC East title after Cooper dominated the Philadelphia Eagles last week, catching 10 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns in a 29-23 overtime victory.

Cooper had 22 catches for 280 yards and one TD in six games for Oakland. He has 40 receptions for 642 yards and six TDs with Dallas (8-5).

Dak Prescott had an 87.4 passer rating in seven games without Cooper, but it's 105.7 with him. Oddly, Derek Carr's rating was 94.5 with Cooper and 101.1 without him, but the Raiders are 3-10.

Cooper hasn't only helped improve Dallas' passing attack but the run game, too. Ezekiel Elliott is averaging 107.2 yards rushing in the last six games, up from 88.4 before Cooper joined the team.

Here's a look inside more numbers entering Week 15: