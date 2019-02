Orlando hosted the 1992 NBA All-Star Game, and although none of its own players participated, there was still plenty of Magic. Three months after announcing his retirement, Johnson made his return to the court and put an exclamation point on the West's 153-113 win with an emotional game-ending 3-pointer. He finished with 25 points and nine assists to earn his second All-Star MVP award. WATCH VIDEO >>

NBAE/Getty Images Andrew D. Bernstein