START: Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants:

There will be some trepidation in playing Barkley against a Jaguars defense that gave up just seven touchdowns to opposing running backs last season. Barkley belongs in the lineup on Sunday because his pass-catching skills will counter any resistance he may get from running the ball, especially if New York finds itself in catch-up mode. It's not a stretch to envision Barkley getting at least 8-10 targets, and his open field skills could lead to a big play or two.