FANTASY PLAYS: Start 'Em Sit 'Em Advice For Week 8

Week 8 doesn't offer too many "can't miss" fantasy starts, but astute owners who have worked the waiver wires or patiently waited for a slow starter to finally gain steam will be rewarded, as the slate provides a handful of under-the-radar performers who will deliver quality numbers.

On the flip side, those players who struggled during the first seven weeks won't see much of a respite. As the midway point of the season — and the NFL trade deadline next week — approaches, most of this season's disappointing fantasy players are likely to continue showing their true, frustrating colors.