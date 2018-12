FANTASY PLAYS: Semifinal lineup advice for Week 15 in NFL

Fantasy semifinals in Week 15 give greater consequence to unexpected breakouts and duds from stars — win and you're playing for a title, lose and it's on to 2019.

Playing games in mid-December also assures that weather will be a factor for some players in a week where matchups favor quarterbacks. Bad weather brings the potential of heavy workloads for several running backs.