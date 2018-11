FANTASY PLAYS: Start 'Em Sit 'Em Advice For Week 12

With three games on Thursday, fantasy football players need to get their lineups in place before scarfing on turkey and pie.

This week looks to have less potential than previous weeks for scoring, with the Falcons-Saints game on Thursday night shaping up to have the most fantasy upside.

Playoff time in most fantasy leagues is looming, which makes this a make-or-break week for many teams.