FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit in NFL Week 11

Week 11 has strong potential. Monday night's Chiefs-Rams showdown is the desert following a Sunday main dish that will have at least three games with high-scoring upside (Cowboys-Falcons, Buccaneers-Giants, Eagles-Saints) with Panthers-Lions and Titans-Colts having a chance to turn the whole week into a fantasy wonderland.

While scoring will be abundant and must-starts overflow, keep in mind there are some players who, even in those potential slugfests, will be best served on the sidelines rather than indulging in the fun.