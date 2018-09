FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for Week 4

Quarterback play has dominated the fantasy football scene during the first three weeks, which, in turn, has not led to fruitful results from the majority of running backs who were selected long before the first passer came off the boards.

Outside of Todd Gurley and Alvin Kamara, most of the high-end backs need a fantasy wake-up call, and several should be able to answer in Week 4.

That being said, don't expect the grip that quarterbacks_and the receivers who have benefited from them_have on fantasy leagues to slip this week, especially with a handful of passers sitting on favorable matchups that will keep their strong starts afloat.