FANTASY PLAYS: Kelley, Darnold potential sleeper picks

They're the hot names that everyone wants to know as they head into fantasy football drafts for the 2018 season -- the unearthed gems and the deep values that can come out of nowhere to help you win your league and make you look smarter than everyone you are playing against.

But do "sleepers" even really exist in today's fantasy world?

There is so much information out there, making it difficult to find out a deep value performer without others in your league knowing about him. Still, it's about digging deeper than your opponents and figuring out where to find value.