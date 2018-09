FANTASY PLAYS: Is it time to sit Aaron Rodgers? Start 'em-Sit 'em advice for Week 3

Patrick Mahomes is good. 2018 David Johnson looks nothing like 2016 David Johnson. The Rams defense has not only replaced the Seahawks as the NFC's most dominant unit, but may be the best the NFL has to offer.

Week 3 will go a long way toward helping fantasy football owners decide how those clear early observations play out. Mahomes, Johnson and the Rams defense are certain starts, but the same can't be said for some others whose fate will hinge on the faith of their owners.