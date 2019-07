Dallas Cowboys Top Forbes List of World's Most Valuable Sports Franchises

SPOILER ALERT!

The Dallas Cowboys are worth a TON of money.

For the fourth straight year, Jerry Jones' football team has topped the Forbes List of the World's Most Valuable Sports Franchises for 2019.

The Cowboys are worth an estimated $5 billion according to Forbes, $400 million more than the second place finisher, the New York Yankees.

Check out the Top 10 below...and for the full Top 50, check out the link below from Forbes.com:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/kurtbadenhausen/2019/07/22/the-worlds-50-most-valuable-sports-teams-2019/#3f58f0cc283d