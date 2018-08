COLLEGE FOOTBALL '18: Key transfers from Big House to Bayou

Coach Jim Harbaugh couldn't pass up a chance to deliver a coy response when asked about the quarterback situation at Michigan.

Going by numbers alone, there may not be much of a contest. Mississippi transfer Shea Patterson could be the new starter behind center this season.

Out of the SEC and into the Big House — the pressure won't let up.

Patterson could be the most pivotal transfer in FBS this season. Michigan is coming off an 8-5 season in which its offense floundered under Harbaugh, a former quarterback who had a reputation for developing QBs. But the Wolverines finished 109th in the country in yards per pass attempt in 2017.

"Quarterback position, don't have any announcements to make today about that," Harbaugh said at Big Ten media days.

Michigan opens the season Sept. 1 at Notre Dame and if Patterson is not the quarterback that will be even bigger news than his transfer to Michigan.

Patterson played three games as a freshman in 2016 at Mississippi, passing for 880 yards and six touchdowns. Last season, Patterson played the first seven games, throwing for 2,259 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions before tearing a ligament in his right knee.

He completed about 64 percent of passes.

In April, the NCAA granted Patterson's request to waive the usually required redshirt season at his new school, making him eligible to play this year at Michigan.

"Shea Patterson went through all of spring practice with our team and got great work in there. Played really well," Harbaugh said.

Some other notable names at new places: