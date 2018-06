Even in basketball circles, hardly anyone knew anything about Rodman when he was picked by the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the 1986 draft. Coming out of Southeastern Oklahoma State, then an NAIA school, Rodman became one of the greatest rebounders and defenders in league history. He led the NBA in rebounding every year from 1992-98 and was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 1990 and '91. He won two championships with the Pistons and three more with the Chicago Bulls before getting inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011.

NBAE/Getty Images Nathaniel S. Butler