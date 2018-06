Despite entering the 2018 NBA Finals as one of the biggest underdogs in history, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers actually found themselves in a position to steal Game 1 on the road against the Golden State Warriors.

With the score tied 107-107 with just a little over 4 seconds left in the game, Cavs guard George Hill was at the free thrown line with a chance to give Cleveland the lead.

The free throw was missed. Luckily, Cavs guard JR Smith got the rebound a foot from the basket.

But...instead of shooting for the win, Smith dribbled the ball out to mid-court as his teammates screamed at him. The game would go to overtime...the Warriors would win by 10.