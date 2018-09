Big 12 This Week: WVU-Texas Tech matches top Big 12 QBs, a senior and freshman

GAME OF THE WEEK

No 12 West Virginia (3-0, 1-0 Big 12) at No. 25 Texas Tech (3-1, 1-0). Will Grier, the senior Heisman Trophy hopeful for the Mountaineers, goes against the only Big 12 quarterback throwing for more yards per game — Red Raiders true freshman Alan Bowman . Grier is coming off a five-TD performance, with three of those going to David Sills. Bowman is 3-0 as Tech's starter since replacing injured junior McLane Carter early in the season-opening loss. Bowman has an FBS-best 389 yards passing per game, 17 more than Grier. Texas Tech, coming off a 41-17 win at Oklahoma State, leads all FBS teams with 624 total yards a game. West Virginia is second in the Big 12 at 545 yards per game.