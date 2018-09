INSIDE THE NUMBERS

No. 24 Oklahoma State, which is home against No. 17 Boise State, is the FBS leader with 675 total yards per game on offense. The Cowboys are ninth in total defense, allowing only 237 yards per game.

Texas Tech has scored at least 50 points in 13 home games since 2015, after a 77-0 win over Lamar last week. No other team in the country has more than nine 50-point games at home in that span.

A week after Kansas won at Central Michigan to end a 46-game road losing streak that dated back to 2009, the Jayhawks play their first non-conference home game against a Power Five opponent since a win over Georgia Tech in 2010. They host Rutgers from the Big Ten.

No. 14 West Virginia's game at North Carolina State was called off because of Hurricane Florence. It is the second game a Big 12 team has lost this season because of weather. Iowa State had to cancel its opener at home because of severe weather and lightning.