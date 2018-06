James was held in high regard at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio before he ever put on a NBA uniform. The Cavaliers took James No. 1 in 2003 and he led the franchise to its first-ever NBA Finals appearance in 2007. In 2010, he bolted to Miami, where he won titles in 2012 and 2013, before making his return to Cleveland and leading the Cavs back to the NBA Finals in 2015 and winning it in 2016.

NBAE/Getty Images Jesse D. Garrabrant