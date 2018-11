4 Big 12 contenders, 4 QBs accustomed to winning

Four teams fighting for two spots in the Big 12 championship game are led by quarterbacks who've proven they can take over a game.

Oklahoma's Kyler Murray, West Virginia's Will Grier, Iowa State's Brock Purdy and Sam Ehlinger of Texas have been impressive and could determine which teams makes it to the Dec. 1 title game in Arlington, Texas.

No. 6 Oklahoma (9-1, No. 6 CFP) and No. 7 West Virginia (8-1, No. 9 CFP) are tied for the conference lead with 6-1 marks. No. 13 Texas (7-3, No. 15 CFP) and No. 18 Iowa State (6-3, No. 16 CFP) are next at 5-2.

The four contenders have two games left apiece. The Longhorns and Cyclones meet on Saturday. Oklahoma and West Virginia play on Nov. 23.

Here's a closer look at the quarterbacks in the final weeks of the Big 12 race: