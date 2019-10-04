Acuna Jr. on lack of hustle on would-be double in NLDS Game 1: ‘Those things happen, it’s baseball’
Video Details
Ronald Acuna Jr. didn't run out what would have been a double and was ripped by manager Brian Snitker after the game. Acuna shrugged off the criticism in the locker room.
