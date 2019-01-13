Hawks GM Travis Schlenk praises progress of rookies, John Collins
Video Details
- Atlanta Hawks
- East
- East
- FOX Sports South
- John Collins
- John Collins
- Kevin Huerter
- Kevin Huerter
- NBA
- Southeast
- Trae Young
- Trae Young
-
Travis Schlenk on Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, John Collins and more.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618