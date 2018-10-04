MODERATOR: Center.

REPORTER: Dansby, what are you unable to do? And what is your future looking like?

- Good question. A lot of it right now is really just trying to take it day by day. I mean, I think that's kinda where we're at. Right now, it's just really trying to get better today.

Kind of similar approach that we have as far as playing. Mine just happens to be for treatment. I'm trying to get better each day, and hopefully be able to help this team out in the future. But as of right now, my role is be supportive teammate. So that's what I'll do.

JP: Reflecting back on last year, how would you describe your relationship with Matt Kemp?

- Matt Kemp? He was always a joy to have around. You know, just being able to be around somebody that has been as successful as he has, obviously, kind of created a bond between us because I just wanted to learn when I was a young kid, and trying to learn from people that have been successful in this game. And he's obviously a person that's been able to do that and do it for few different teams and different atmospheres. So you can always basically learn things in different ways from guys that have been there and done that.

So he-- he helped me a lot just being able to just handle different expectations and just different things that go on in this lifestyle. So you know, he was definitely a good person to have around. And you know, I enjoyed my time with him.

REPORTER: Hey, Dansby. As of Sunday, Snit was saying he was still, you know, cautiously optimistic you'd be able to go. When you swung the bat on Saturday, he said it didn't really feel well. Did you kind of have an idea that it wasn't getting to the point where he'd be ready? Or were you still kind of holding out hope as well?

- I mean, I was definitely still hopeful. I mean, I think that especially at this point in the year, you-- you try and do everything you can to build up, you know, help your team. And at the other day, if I did everything that I could to try and be able to play and it still wouldn't work, then-- you know, then I can be OK with that.

And I can still be here to, like I said, be supportive, have an extra set of eyes, try and be a part of this team from a different perspective. So that's what I'm going to do. And I will take pride in it.

REPORTER: Obviously it's not great news for you. But is it fun to kind of see Culberson get a chance to come in here and fill in for you?

- Oh, yeah. I mean, I think everybody knows, especially here, what he was able to do last year in the postseason. And you know, we have no doubts that he'll be able to do it again for us now. So I enjoy watching all my teammates play, especially somebody that looks like me. So it'll be like watching myself out there almost.

REPORTER: What has he meant to his team?

- Charlie?

REPORTER: [INAUDIBLE] stretch.

- Talking about Charlie, right? Yeah, he's-- honestly, it's hard to even put into words. Just because he's been able to fill in for so many people, but almost excel at that role. And I think that having somebody like that is-- is rare. I think that people almost kind of kill for guys like that on their team that they can play any position and do it well. And they can provide spark offensively.

Especially just the personality he brings to our clubhouse has been phenomenal. He's an unbelievable person. I've been able to learn so much for him just about like living life the right way, you know? And you can never have enough guys like that around. So being able to have a person like that obviously means more. And it's something that you can't really like quantify and put in statistics. But he does so much for us outside of baseball that really makes us go.

REPORTER: Dansby, you're saying all the right things as usual. But how-- how tough is this? It's got to be tough for you because like Alex Anthopoulos was saying yesterday, this is kind of what you live for, not the stats and all that, but compete for championships [INAUDIBLE] Vandy. How tough is this for you to watch the first step of this, especially knowing that there's a chance you guys won't advance?

- Yeah. I already had my pity party. That's kind of what I thought everybody. Like, Saturday and Sunday, I had my pity party. I had to watch the Falcons, lose watch Vandy squeak out. You know it was a tough-- tough weekend.

But yeah, it's tough. I'm not going to lie. It definitely is tough because I love to win. Like that's like my-- my passion is winning and competing at the highest level. And it has been a struggle understanding like why now, you know? I think that that's been like the biggest battle for me.

But at the same time, there's nothing I can do about it other than try and get better, and like I said, be the supportive teammate that I've always been. But just do it, you know, full time right now. And not going to say I'm OK with it. But that's my reality. And I'm going to do the best I can at it.

BRAD: Dansby, you kind of alluded to it but the mistaken identity of you and Charlie. Did that ever settle down this year? And did you guys ever have an instance where you kind of had fun with that, maybe prank somebody?

- Oh, yeah. Down in Miami during players weekend, we switched BP jerseys. And I think it was honestly like more fun to me and him that we could kind get back at everybody else for getting on to us about it. But you know, we definitely had fun with it.

I think in the beginning of the year, we didn't really know how to handle it or take it, you know? But as the year evolved and everything, it was perfect. It just really played itself out very well. And it's just funny both being from Georgia and playing same position and all that kind of stuff. So it was fun. We enjoyed it, and definitely got a lot of laughs out of it.

- Thanks guys.